BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Operating in the Spirit Realm Part 1: Supernatural Intervention
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
132 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
73 views • August 31, 2021

We live in a physical world and most people never think about the existence of a spiritual dimension. But the reality is that God and his holy angels live in the spiritual realm as do Satan and his fallen angels. When it comes to the physical world, nothing happens unless it has been sanctioned by God.

The birth of Jesus was one such event when the Son of God with holy angels crossed over into our physical dimension. This intervention did not go unnoticed by Satan and his demonic forces and they too crossed over, slugging it out on earth and using mankind as an intermediary. The problem for the people involved 2,000 years ago was that they did not have full knowledge of the spiritual conflict that was being played out in the land of Israel but the modern church is ignorant of the matter as well.

God wants us to be active in the spirit world through the power of the Holy Spirit to counter the evil works of the Devil. The spirit realm is not a fantasy; it is just as real as our physical world and God wants us to operate in both dimensions.

Sermon Outline:  https://www.eaec.org/sermons/2014/RLJ-1430.pdf

RLJ-1430 -- FEBRUARY 9, 2014

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or any time during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm

Keywords
spiritualdemonicfallen angelsholy angels
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Pneumonic Plague PSYOP Explained: Why I&#8217;m Not Afraid — and the Herbs That Work When Antibiotics Fail

The Pneumonic Plague PSYOP Explained: Why I’m Not Afraid — and the Herbs That Work When Antibiotics Fail

Mike Adams
Florida Takes ChatGPT Battle to Court with Push for Mandatory Age Checks

Florida Takes ChatGPT Battle to Court with Push for Mandatory Age Checks

Douglas Harrington
EU Piracy Watch List Submissions Target yt-dlp and VPN Providers

EU Piracy Watch List Submissions Target yt-dlp and VPN Providers

Morgan S. Verity
The AI accord: A hollow promise or a meaningful first step?

The AI accord: A hollow promise or a meaningful first step?

Patrick Lewis
Russia-China partnership reaches &#8220;unprecedentedly high level&#8221; as bilateral trade surges

Russia-China partnership reaches “unprecedentedly high level” as bilateral trade surges

Willow Tohi
Pennsylvania Senate Committee Advances Age-Verification Bill SB 603

Pennsylvania Senate Committee Advances Age-Verification Bill SB 603

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy