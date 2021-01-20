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FBI & CIA BLEW UP ALFRED P. MURRAH FEDERAL BUILDING IN OKLAHOMA CITY TO CHEAT GULF WAR 1 VETERANS FROM MEDICAL CLAIMS - LISTEN TO CIA WHISTLEBLOWER ( TREASON OF BILL CLINTON, McCAIN, AND FEINSTEIN)
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74 views • January 20, 2021
THE ALFRED P. MURRAH BUILDING WAS BLOWN UP BY THE CIA
THE FBI SCOURED THE UNITED STATES FOR ALL MEDICAL RECORDS OF GULF WAR 1 VETERANS BECAUSE THE U.S. GOVERNMENT, JOHN McCAIN, ANTHONY FAUCI, NIH, NIAID, CDC, AND THE FDA WANTED TO DENY VETERANS MEDICAL CLAIMS
1. CLAIMS AGAINST THE DEFECTIVE ANTHRAX VACCINE CREATED UNDER Dr. ANTHONY FAUCI WHERE OF THE 690,000 SOLDIERS THAT RECEIVED THE FRANKENSTEIN SHOT; 11,000 DIED ON THE SPOT ; AND OVER 100,000 SUFFERED PERMANENT DISABILITY
2. MEDICAL CLAIMS, AS YOU WILL HEAR CODY SNODGRAS DESCRIBE AS EXPOSURE TO DEPLETED URANIUM ROUNDS IN KUWAIT. THE PENTAGON KNEW THE CHEMICAL WARFARE SUITS AND MASKS DID NOT DEFEND AGAINST THE MUCH SMALLER URANIUM THAN THE MASKS COULD BLOCK OUT. THE RADIOACTIVE EXPOSURE LED TO CONTAMINATION OF FAMILY MEMBERS AND THE SPOUSE OF THE VETERAN. SO TRUE TO FORM, THE TRAITORS IN THE FBI AND CIA BETRAYED THE MEN AND WOMEN IN UNIFORM IN THEIR GREATEST TIME OF NEED.
LISTEN CAREFULLY TO CODY AND TAKE NOTES
CHANCES ARE YOU KNOW A GULF WAR I VETERAN
Any and all images used in this video or any other Sage of Quay Radio Hour presentation are considered to be in the public domain, free to use, royalty free material we have licensed or in compliance with the Fair Use Clause contained within the Copyright Act (17 US Code § 107).
Tonight our guest is former independent Black Ops Contractor Cody Snodgres.
Cody was in the Black Ops business for over 20 years and claims he was offered $1,000,000 by the CIA to bomb the Alfred P. Murrah Building in Oklahoma City.
The conversation with Cody was wide ranging as he offers his personal experiences and insights into a world that very few people understand or can openly talk about. I’m sure you will find the information fascinating as we get a peek behind the CIA curtain.
* Contact Cody (CD/Book): [email protected]
* Intelligence Identities Protection Act: https://tinyurl.com/y8p94dgs
* OK City Bombing - The Truth As Reported When It Happened: https://tinyurl.com/yaml7qxh
* Please support Sage of Quay Radio on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/sageofquay
* Sage of Quay Hub Website: http://www.sageofquay.com/
DISCLAIMER and TERMS
All Sage of Quay Radio Hour shows and interviews are copyrighted. No portion of this presentation or any Sage of Quay Radio Hour show may be used, reproduced, altered or uploaded in part or whole without the expressed written consent of Mike Williams.
The views and opinions expressed by any guest featured on The Sage of Quay Radio Hour are those of the guest and do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the host Mike Williams or of The Sage of Quay Radio Hour as a whole.
All content provided on The Sage of Quay Radio Hour is for informational purposes only. We make no representations as to the accuracy or completeness of any information discussed or presented during the show or found by following any link mentioned in the broadcast or in the show notes.
Any and all images used in this video or any other Sage of Quay Radio Hour presentation are considered to be in the public domain, free to use, royalty free material we have licensed or in compliance with the Fair Use Clause contained within the Copyright Act (17 US Code § 107).
THE FBI SCOURED THE UNITED STATES FOR ALL MEDICAL RECORDS OF GULF WAR 1 VETERANS BECAUSE THE U.S. GOVERNMENT, JOHN McCAIN, ANTHONY FAUCI, NIH, NIAID, CDC, AND THE FDA WANTED TO DENY VETERANS MEDICAL CLAIMS
1. CLAIMS AGAINST THE DEFECTIVE ANTHRAX VACCINE CREATED UNDER Dr. ANTHONY FAUCI WHERE OF THE 690,000 SOLDIERS THAT RECEIVED THE FRANKENSTEIN SHOT; 11,000 DIED ON THE SPOT ; AND OVER 100,000 SUFFERED PERMANENT DISABILITY
2. MEDICAL CLAIMS, AS YOU WILL HEAR CODY SNODGRAS DESCRIBE AS EXPOSURE TO DEPLETED URANIUM ROUNDS IN KUWAIT. THE PENTAGON KNEW THE CHEMICAL WARFARE SUITS AND MASKS DID NOT DEFEND AGAINST THE MUCH SMALLER URANIUM THAN THE MASKS COULD BLOCK OUT. THE RADIOACTIVE EXPOSURE LED TO CONTAMINATION OF FAMILY MEMBERS AND THE SPOUSE OF THE VETERAN. SO TRUE TO FORM, THE TRAITORS IN THE FBI AND CIA BETRAYED THE MEN AND WOMEN IN UNIFORM IN THEIR GREATEST TIME OF NEED.
LISTEN CAREFULLY TO CODY AND TAKE NOTES
CHANCES ARE YOU KNOW A GULF WAR I VETERAN
Any and all images used in this video or any other Sage of Quay Radio Hour presentation are considered to be in the public domain, free to use, royalty free material we have licensed or in compliance with the Fair Use Clause contained within the Copyright Act (17 US Code § 107).
Tonight our guest is former independent Black Ops Contractor Cody Snodgres.
Cody was in the Black Ops business for over 20 years and claims he was offered $1,000,000 by the CIA to bomb the Alfred P. Murrah Building in Oklahoma City.
The conversation with Cody was wide ranging as he offers his personal experiences and insights into a world that very few people understand or can openly talk about. I’m sure you will find the information fascinating as we get a peek behind the CIA curtain.
* Contact Cody (CD/Book): [email protected]
* Intelligence Identities Protection Act: https://tinyurl.com/y8p94dgs
* OK City Bombing - The Truth As Reported When It Happened: https://tinyurl.com/yaml7qxh
* Please support Sage of Quay Radio on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/sageofquay
* Sage of Quay Hub Website: http://www.sageofquay.com/
DISCLAIMER and TERMS
All Sage of Quay Radio Hour shows and interviews are copyrighted. No portion of this presentation or any Sage of Quay Radio Hour show may be used, reproduced, altered or uploaded in part or whole without the expressed written consent of Mike Williams.
The views and opinions expressed by any guest featured on The Sage of Quay Radio Hour are those of the guest and do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the host Mike Williams or of The Sage of Quay Radio Hour as a whole.
All content provided on The Sage of Quay Radio Hour is for informational purposes only. We make no representations as to the accuracy or completeness of any information discussed or presented during the show or found by following any link mentioned in the broadcast or in the show notes.
Any and all images used in this video or any other Sage of Quay Radio Hour presentation are considered to be in the public domain, free to use, royalty free material we have licensed or in compliance with the Fair Use Clause contained within the Copyright Act (17 US Code § 107).
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