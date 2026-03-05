BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Spy Pollard: Israel Threatened to Use Nukes in 1973 – Video #291
Israel is being run by complete psychopaths that would even use nukes, as revealed by convicted spy Jonathan Pollard.

Shownotes:

https://nordictimes.com/analysis/would-israel-take-the-world-with-it-in-its-demise/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/MAMzqrQLY4cC

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jonathan_Pollard

https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/1999/01/18/the-traitor

https://news.google.com/newspapers?nid=1144&dat=19870306&id=aIMcAAAAIBAJ&pg=6965,3902705

https://thefreedomarticles.com/downloads/the-cult-of-the-chosen-ones-audiobook/

https://thefreedomarticles.com/downloads/the-cult-of-the-chosen-ones-ebook/

https://www.toolsforfreedomstore.com/products/7378-The-Cult-of-the-Chosen-Ones-Boo

*****

Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute, Odysee, Brighteon and Substack.

israeljonathan pollardpollardisrael nukesisrael nuclear program
