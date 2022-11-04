【Ukraine Rescue】04/11/2022 Volunteer Nicole Talks About NFSC’s Rescue Mission on a PBS Show

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【Ukraine Rescue】04/11/2022 Volunteer Nicole interviews with a PBS show to introduce the mission of the NFSC to destroy the CCP and its rescue operation, making it clear that the CCP does not represent the Chinese people. Nicole takes the reporter on a tour of the tents of the NFSC. The reporter praises the coffee there and says that if China could get past the CCP’s gaming and idiocy leadership, it would be a beautiful new place.