BENJAMIN FULFORD:HUGE WEEKLY GEO-POLITICAL INTELLIGENCE UPDATE! 8/01/2022

THE WAR FOR THE PLANET EARTH WILL LEAD TO A NEW CAMBRIAN EXPLOSION!

We are dealing with something far more important than just a 21st century political struggle. Humans have learned to control and channel the life force. We can alter our own genes to have the strength of an ant, the eyes of an eagle, radar like bats, sonar like dolphins, electro-senses from eels etc. Either we go down the path of permanent enslavement or we rise to a whole new level of existence. My trip down the rabbit hole began after I reported that Takenaka had handed over control of all of Japan’s listed companies to foreign "vulture funds ". After interviewing David Rockefeller a whole parade of secret societies and groups popped out of the woodwork. That and a whole lot more in this HUGE WEEKLY GEO-POLITICAL INTELLIGENCE UPDATE! ( I ALSO ADDED SOME VIDEO'S AT THE END FROM THE "QUALIFIED OBSERVERS " SECRET ARCHIVE)