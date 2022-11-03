Telephone magnetic

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Graham Bell, told to be the inventor of the telephone, but wasn't. Why? Because of Elisha Grey's name of the invention included the adjective magnetic? Who knows, I thought plausible reasoning for why they try to hide harmful effects of emf on the human body ever since. Only looking at it from a non ionising perspective, thus allowing it to be the perfect invisible killer.