We'll Never Forget the Deep State Attacked Us | On The Fringe

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This is a reminder, not just of the day and how horrible that was. But also, for those of us that may not have been awake and may not have been real friendly to those of us trying to wake others. This was one of the first major world events I saw as a hoax, but few were ready for that. Now look at where we are, and those friends around us. We all had infant eyes at one time, be kind to those around you. That was each of us a short while ago.





ROOT Brands (Healthy Choices for Healthy Living): https://therootbrands.com/danradiostyle





My Pillow and My Store:

https://www.mypillow.com/otf

https://mystore.com/otf

Promo code at check out: OTF

If you prefer to talk to a human: 1-800-654-4398





Help keep yourself healthy. ZStack - https://zstacklife.com/?ref=DANRADIOSTYLE Coupon Code: DANRADIOSTYLE





A couple prep examples, to get you thinking. ;)

MRE's (example of what I got): https://amzn.to/3MKhXhr

Ecoflow Battery Pack I have, in case the lights go out: https://amzn.to/3lH5VdM









Merchandise:

Dan I'd Rather Merch: https://www.bonfire.com/dan-id-rather160/





Platforms I am on:

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Htw7sVXytG2m/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/OnTheFringe

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2

Gab: https://gab.com/OTFWithDanRadioStyle

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/onthefringe

TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@OnTheFringe

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OTFWithDRS





Amazing Wet Marinator (I use this 2-3 times a week, I freaking love it) : https://amzn.to/3oiC7o2

What I Used To Stop Smoking. Me, 21 years smoking (1+pk/day). Stopped cold turkey. Buy this, ONLY if you are serious and ready. : https://amzn.to/2TZKVlH





Manifesting, Law of Attraction stuff

Dan Radiostyle: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEDpZFi8v7ggymxR6WpzXhQ

Peace&Love,

Dan RadioStyle