Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
We'll Never Forget the Deep State Attacked Us | On The Fringe
channel image
Dan Radiostyle
154 Subscribers
Shop now
34 views
Published 13 hours ago

Learn how to protect your life savings from inflation and an irresponsible government, with Gold and Silver > www.DRSLikesGold.com <#Ad #Sponsor


This is a reminder, not just of the day and how horrible that was. But also, for those of us that may not have been awake and may not have been real friendly to those of us trying to wake others. This was one of the first major world events I saw as a hoax, but few were ready for that. Now look at where we are, and those friends around us. We all had infant eyes at one time, be kind to those around you. That was each of us a short while ago.


ROOT Brands (Healthy Choices for Healthy Living): https://therootbrands.com/danradiostyle


My Pillow and My Store:

https://www.mypillow.com/otf

https://mystore.com/otf

Promo code at check out: OTF

If you prefer to talk to a human: 1-800-654-4398


Help keep yourself healthy. ZStack - https://zstacklife.com/?ref=DANRADIOSTYLE Coupon Code: DANRADIOSTYLE


A couple prep examples, to get you thinking. ;)

MRE's (example of what I got): https://amzn.to/3MKhXhr

Ecoflow Battery Pack I have, in case the lights go out: https://amzn.to/3lH5VdM



Merchandise:

Dan I'd Rather Merch: https://www.bonfire.com/dan-id-rather160/


Platforms I am on:

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Htw7sVXytG2m/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/OnTheFringe

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2

Gab: https://gab.com/OTFWithDanRadioStyle

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/onthefringe

TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@OnTheFringe

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OTFWithDRS


Amazing Wet Marinator (I use this 2-3 times a week, I freaking love it) : https://amzn.to/3oiC7o2

What I Used To Stop Smoking. Me, 21 years smoking (1+pk/day). Stopped cold turkey. Buy this, ONLY if you are serious and ready. : https://amzn.to/2TZKVlH


Manifesting, Law of Attraction stuff

Dan Radiostyle: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEDpZFi8v7ggymxR6WpzXhQ

Peace&Love,

Dan RadioStyle

Keywords
trumpnewsconservativeon the fringe

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket