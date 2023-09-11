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We'll Never Forget the Deep State Attacked Us | On The Fringe
Dan Radiostyle
Dan Radiostyle
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50 views • September 11, 2023

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This is a reminder, not just of the day and how horrible that was. But also, for those of us that may not have been awake and may not have been real friendly to those of us trying to wake others. This was one of the first major world events I saw as a hoax, but few were ready for that. Now look at where we are, and those friends around us. We all had infant eyes at one time, be kind to those around you. That was each of us a short while ago.


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A couple prep examples, to get you thinking. ;)

MRE's (example of what I got): https://amzn.to/3MKhXhr

Ecoflow Battery Pack I have, in case the lights go out: https://amzn.to/3lH5VdM



Merchandise:

Dan I'd Rather Merch: https://www.bonfire.com/dan-id-rather160/


Platforms I am on:

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Htw7sVXytG2m/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/OnTheFringe

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2

Gab: https://gab.com/OTFWithDanRadioStyle

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/onthefringe

TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@OnTheFringe

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OTFWithDRS


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Manifesting, Law of Attraction stuff

Dan Radiostyle: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEDpZFi8v7ggymxR6WpzXhQ

Peace&Love,

Dan RadioStyle

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trumpnewsconservativeon the fringe
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