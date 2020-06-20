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Covid 19 News Update From Swiss Policy Research - I Told You So!
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135 views • June 20, 2020
Dr. James Fetzer has published a 30-point summary of an utterly authentic and truthful Swiss research report on COVID-19 that could be used in class action lawsuits all over the world against the governments that wrecked entire economies, industries, and billions of lives based on LIES. As I said so very clearly in my mid-February article, it has been media fear-mongering rooted in insider trading and with government complicity, that has destroyed economies and societies all over the world. That article can still be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/Steele-Wuhan.
For more info, see: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9bCEkih48So&;feature=em-uploademail
For more info, see: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9bCEkih48So&;feature=em-uploademail
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