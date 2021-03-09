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The takedown of five pillars in the blue wall
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354 views • March 09, 2021
These five governors are not just guilty of sending sick people into nursing homes to increase deaths, but many other crimes for which their constituents want them recalled. All of them have recall efforts underway.
Source videos:
MUST-SEE: Local man goes viral RIPPING Republicans who refused to certify Biden's win in Michigan —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GiLxeNT89bg&;t=181s
Michigan Gov. Whitmer defends placing COVID-19 patients in nursing homes with healthy residents —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7D2bLxEDmwg
"Groundhog Day" Chevolet C-10 1972 chase scene —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1jvcNrjM_F4&;t=19s
Thor - Diner Scene —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gbw8Ek95QNE&;t=36s
OC Beach City Defies Governor Newsom's Curfew Order | HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA 11.21.20 —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6a339ZJ-EUg
CAUGHT ON CAM: California Governor Gavin Newsom Caught Dining With A Huge Group —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZLrrPkEVUp4&;t=92s
Inside California’s Homeless Crisis | NBC Nightly News —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xydPnMW3zjg&;t=81s
Movie Quotes | What the hell is going on —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dnRP4QqJJyQ
Source videos:
MUST-SEE: Local man goes viral RIPPING Republicans who refused to certify Biden's win in Michigan —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GiLxeNT89bg&;t=181s
Michigan Gov. Whitmer defends placing COVID-19 patients in nursing homes with healthy residents —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7D2bLxEDmwg
"Groundhog Day" Chevolet C-10 1972 chase scene —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1jvcNrjM_F4&;t=19s
Thor - Diner Scene —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gbw8Ek95QNE&;t=36s
OC Beach City Defies Governor Newsom's Curfew Order | HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA 11.21.20 —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6a339ZJ-EUg
CAUGHT ON CAM: California Governor Gavin Newsom Caught Dining With A Huge Group —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZLrrPkEVUp4&;t=92s
Inside California’s Homeless Crisis | NBC Nightly News —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xydPnMW3zjg&;t=81s
Movie Quotes | What the hell is going on —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dnRP4QqJJyQ
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