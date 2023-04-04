Parental, Guns, Rights, Homeless, Covid, Banking

➖ARTICLES TO READ➖
GOP House passes Parents Bill of Rights Act, fulfills top priority in Commitment to America pledge / By Nicholas Ballasy / March 24, 2023
https://justthenews.com/government/congress/gop-led-house-passes-parents-bill-rights-act?utm_source=pl&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=pljtn
➖
This guide is a must-have for any parent who wants to save their child from indoctrination.
https://thekidsguide.com/fightingindoctrination/?promotioncode=X93AC23A
➖
West Coast, Messed Coast™: Fire, Fire Everywhere — Thanks to the 'Homeless'
BY VICTORIA TAFT 4:42 PM ON MARCH 24, 2023
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2023/03/24/west-coast-messed-coast-fire-fire-everywhere-thanks-to-the-homeless-n1679999
➖
EXCLUSIVE: Are lab leak-denying scientists up to their old tricks? Fauci-backed research team accused of omitting key data from report linking Covid to raccoon dogs / By MANSUR SHAHEEN DEPUTY HEALTH EDITOR FOR DAILYMAIL.COM / UPDATED: 15:02 EDT, 24 March 2023
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-11890659/Fauci-backed-research-team-omitted-key-information-report-linking-Covid-raccoon-dogs.html
➖
CHART 1
🇳🇱 ING Groep largest Dutch banking and finance group, 50 million customers in 65 countries. They haven't seen anything yet, they're all broke
https://t.me/EXPOSEthePEDOSendOfTheCABAL/36648
➖VIDEO CREDITS➖
Is France overthrowing it’s government? / Patriots of Ventura County / @patriotsofventuracounty
https://truthsocial.com/users/patriotsofventuracounty/statuses/110080201917002130
➖
The Chairman of Signature Bank holding a Pride Council Mtg on pronouns. And you wonder why the bank failed?! 🤮🤮🤮
https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/34762
➖
They’re coming for your guns…
https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/34772
➖
Share with any liberal that wants to take away your guns!
https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/34795
➖
NO TO CBDC CENTRAL BANK DIGITAL CURRENCIES. IT'S 100% SLAVERY OF ALL
https://t.me/c/1711901317/1115
➖
Proverbs 12:17: He who speaks truth declares righteousness,
But a false witness, deceit
🧿 RELAY BY 🧿
■ http://truthparadigm.news
■ https://shows.truthparadigm.tv
➖
💎TREASURE💎
■ https://tinyurl.com/IvermectinResources
■ https://cspoa.org
■ https://www.j6truth.org/
■ https://thepatriotlight.com/
■ https://www.devolution.link
■ https://covid19criticalcare.com
■ https://reawakeningseries.com
■ https://ministry.truthparadigm.tv
■ https://ministry.truthparadigm.news
■ http://truthparadigm.net
➖
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.