Parental, Guns, Rights, Homeless, Covid, Banking

➖ARTICLES TO READ➖





GOP House passes Parents Bill of Rights Act, fulfills top priority in Commitment to America pledge / By Nicholas Ballasy / March 24, 2023

https://justthenews.com/government/congress/gop-led-house-passes-parents-bill-rights-act?utm_source=pl&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=pljtn

➖

This guide is a must-have for any parent who wants to save their child from indoctrination.

https://thekidsguide.com/fightingindoctrination/?promotioncode=X93AC23A





➖

West Coast, Messed Coast™: Fire, Fire Everywhere — Thanks to the 'Homeless'

BY VICTORIA TAFT 4:42 PM ON MARCH 24, 2023

https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2023/03/24/west-coast-messed-coast-fire-fire-everywhere-thanks-to-the-homeless-n1679999





➖

EXCLUSIVE: Are lab leak-denying scientists up to their old tricks? Fauci-backed research team accused of omitting key data from report linking Covid to raccoon dogs / By MANSUR SHAHEEN DEPUTY HEALTH EDITOR FOR DAILYMAIL.COM / UPDATED: 15:02 EDT, 24 March 2023

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-11890659/Fauci-backed-research-team-omitted-key-information-report-linking-Covid-raccoon-dogs.html





➖

CHART 1

🇳🇱 ING Groep largest Dutch banking and finance group, 50 million customers in 65 countries. They haven't seen anything yet, they're all broke

https://t.me/EXPOSEthePEDOSendOfTheCABAL/36648









➖VIDEO CREDITS➖





Is France overthrowing it’s government? / Patriots of Ventura County / @patriotsofventuracounty

https://truthsocial.com/users/patriotsofventuracounty/statuses/110080201917002130





➖

The Chairman of Signature Bank holding a Pride Council Mtg on pronouns. And you wonder why the bank failed?! 🤮🤮🤮

https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/34762





➖

They’re coming for your guns…

https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/34772





➖

Share with any liberal that wants to take away your guns!

https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/34795





➖

NO TO CBDC CENTRAL BANK DIGITAL CURRENCIES. IT'S 100% SLAVERY OF ALL

https://t.me/c/1711901317/1115





➖









Proverbs 12:17: He who speaks truth declares righteousness,

But a false witness, deceit









🧿 RELAY BY 🧿

■ http://truthparadigm.news

■ https://shows.truthparadigm.tv





➖

💎TREASURE💎

■ https://tinyurl.com/IvermectinResources

■ https://cspoa.org

■ https://www.j6truth.org/

■ https://thepatriotlight.com/

■ https://www.devolution.link

■ https://covid19criticalcare.com

■ https://reawakeningseries.com

■ https://ministry.truthparadigm.tv

■ https://ministry.truthparadigm.news

■ http://truthparadigm.net

➖



