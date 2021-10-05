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EntertheStars: Kicked off Main Channel - Live HERE This Week BetweenHeadlines & MidnightMass [04.10.2021]
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30 views • October 05, 2021
We caught a strike for reading comments under that NBA news story about the player who refused the sticker. Medical Misinfo. So we will do all live shows here
Links:
https://sports.yahoo.com/steve-kerr-says-andrew-wiggins-has-taken-covid-19-vaccine-will-be-allowed-at-home-games-191745719.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/few-skeptical-u-hospital-workers-100919268.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/u-judge-upholds-covid-19-212903488.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/exclusive-white-house-pressing-u-175029472.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/delta-tearing-states-despite-high-115328590.html
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/sunscreen-recall-2021-coppertone-recalling-012133026.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/get-the-flu-shot-and-covid-vaccine-if-eligible-health-officials-212938827.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/fauci-says-backs-california-gov-190201620.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/military-bases-turn-small-cities-150557844.html
2,746 views Streamed live 5 hours ago
EntertheStars RELOADED
64.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/iHa1Y2U3ATw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdcno7BrCjkJchSsVPj5d6g
Links:
https://sports.yahoo.com/steve-kerr-says-andrew-wiggins-has-taken-covid-19-vaccine-will-be-allowed-at-home-games-191745719.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/few-skeptical-u-hospital-workers-100919268.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/u-judge-upholds-covid-19-212903488.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/exclusive-white-house-pressing-u-175029472.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/delta-tearing-states-despite-high-115328590.html
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/sunscreen-recall-2021-coppertone-recalling-012133026.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/get-the-flu-shot-and-covid-vaccine-if-eligible-health-officials-212938827.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/fauci-says-backs-california-gov-190201620.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/military-bases-turn-small-cities-150557844.html
2,746 views Streamed live 5 hours ago
EntertheStars RELOADED
64.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/iHa1Y2U3ATw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdcno7BrCjkJchSsVPj5d6g
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