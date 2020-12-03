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Conversation with Woke People III - White Privilege vs Black Lives Matter
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47 views • December 03, 2020
We speak to work Irish Nicky about his appointment as a diversity inclusion and equity administrator For a second grade class, as he teaches them about their white privilege, and compare being born into a hillbilly Appalachian family to being The progeny I've beamed basketball player LeBron James, and diagnose who has the most privilege.
#WhitePrivilege BlackLivesMatter #woke
http://www.rechargeFreedom.com for more
#WhitePrivilege BlackLivesMatter #woke
http://www.rechargeFreedom.com for more
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