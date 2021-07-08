© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US Now Attaching Unconstitutional Education With UN's Mental Health Plans
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
61 views • July 08, 2021
On The Sons of Liberty radio show on Wednesdays, we've been covering the issue of the unconstitutional means of the government to indoctrinate the children of the united States and it's led to many tentacles of this beast system invading everyone's lives. Social and emotional learning has been a major component in this. In this episode, the Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me to explain how the Social Emotional Learning push is now being attached to the United Nation's mental health plans.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/us-now-attaching-unconstitutional-education-with-uns-mental-health-plans/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/us-now-attaching-unconstitutional-education-with-uns-mental-health-plans/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.