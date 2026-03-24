What Does Iran Mean For Gold?

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Gold’s Worst Week In 46 Years: What History Says Happens Next
* Gold just dropped 17% in 3 weeks, including its worst weekly decline in nearly half a century.
* What is really going on?
* This video breaks down (a) why gold is falling during a war, (b) when it is supposed to rise and (c) what most investors are missing.
* The answer comes down to liquidity, forced selling and how markets behave under stress.
* Historically, do major gold sell-offs like this signal the end of a bull market or something else entirely?
* This analysis puts the current move into perspective re: short-term panic and long-term opportunity.
* The real signal isn’t the drop — it’s what happens next.
GoldSilver (24 March 2026)