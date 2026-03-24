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What Does Iran Mean For Gold?
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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Gold’s Worst Week In 46 Years: What History Says Happens Next

* Gold just dropped 17% in 3 weeks, including its worst weekly decline in nearly half a century.

* What is really going on?

* This video breaks down (a) why gold is falling during a war, (b) when it is supposed to rise and (c) what most investors are missing.

* The answer comes down to liquidity, forced selling and how markets behave under stress.

* Historically, do major gold sell-offs like this signal the end of a bull market or something else entirely?

* This analysis puts the current move into perspective re: short-term panic and long-term opportunity.

* The real signal isn’t the drop — it’s what happens next.


GoldSilver (24 March 2026)

https://youtu.be/N6LZFVwqMQI

Keywords
irangoldsilverprecious metalscorrectionbull marketliquiditymomentumprecious metalsell-offforced sellingvolatilitydrawdownalan hibbardrepricingprice resetepic furymarket behaviorpullbackmarket signalmarket stressuptrendmarket noise
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