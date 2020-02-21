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Herpes & Shingles - Dr. Robert Morse
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106 views • February 21, 2020
In this video clip Dr. Robert Morse discusses herpes and shingles.
This video was created using the following videos:
Q&A 307 - Herpes, Pancreatic Cancer, Baldness, Ovarian Cancer - YouTube
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uluhZSqqLkQ
Questions & Answers 274 - YouTube
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8lz3Ywz_FE0
Questions & Answers 232 - YouTube
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_13ab3hdo44
Dr. Robert Morse - Q & A 87 Part 3 - YouTube
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FapxdWvSQwQ
Questions & Answers 11 Part 1 - YouTube
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6xcLsAxx8RE
Dr. Robert Morse - Q & A 83 Part 4 - YouTube
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KfkRJOAoVTM
Dr. Robert Morse, N.D., D.Sc., M.H., is the creator and founder of God's Herbs, Dr. Morse's Herbal Health Club, and the International School of Detoxification. He is degreed in Naturopathy, Naturopathic Medicine, Biochemisty, Iridology, Herbology, Nutrition and Fitness. He has lectured and taught in the Natural Health Sciences throughout the world for the past 30 years and has appeared on numerous television news programs and international documentaries where he has presented findings, case studies, and educated on detoxification and cellular regeneration.
Dr. Morse holds a Doctorate of Science in Biochemistry from the Brantridge Forest School in Sussex, England and a Doctorate of Naturopathic Medicine from the Southern College of Naturopathic Medicine. He is a Master Herbalist with degrees from many institutes, a member of the American Naturopathic Medical Association, as well as being a Board Certified Naturopath by the Board of Examiners of the American Naturopathic Medical Certification and Accreditation Board. Dr. Morse is also an Honorary Member of Associacao Profissional dos Especialistas da Medicina Tradicional (Portugal). He was given an Honorary Degree from the Medical Association of Portugal for his professional work in Tissue Regeneration. He also holds certificates from Iridologists International and was awarded the "Certificate of Excellence" in Iridology, Nutrition, and Wholistic Healing, personally presented to him by the late Dr. Bernard Jensen.
Dr. Morse’s website:
https://www.drmorsesherbalhealthclub.com
Dr. Morse’s Herbal Health Club is free to join and gives you access to a large amount of free information, as well as the ability to order very high quality herbal formulas.
You can also schedule a consultation with the clinic if you feel you need assistance with determining the best protocol for your particular health issues.
Dr. Morse’s YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/robertmorsend
To ask questions for Dr. Morse’s YouTube videos:
[email protected]
This video was created using the following videos:
Q&A 307 - Herpes, Pancreatic Cancer, Baldness, Ovarian Cancer - YouTube
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uluhZSqqLkQ
Questions & Answers 274 - YouTube
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8lz3Ywz_FE0
Questions & Answers 232 - YouTube
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_13ab3hdo44
Dr. Robert Morse - Q & A 87 Part 3 - YouTube
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FapxdWvSQwQ
Questions & Answers 11 Part 1 - YouTube
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6xcLsAxx8RE
Dr. Robert Morse - Q & A 83 Part 4 - YouTube
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KfkRJOAoVTM
Dr. Robert Morse, N.D., D.Sc., M.H., is the creator and founder of God's Herbs, Dr. Morse's Herbal Health Club, and the International School of Detoxification. He is degreed in Naturopathy, Naturopathic Medicine, Biochemisty, Iridology, Herbology, Nutrition and Fitness. He has lectured and taught in the Natural Health Sciences throughout the world for the past 30 years and has appeared on numerous television news programs and international documentaries where he has presented findings, case studies, and educated on detoxification and cellular regeneration.
Dr. Morse holds a Doctorate of Science in Biochemistry from the Brantridge Forest School in Sussex, England and a Doctorate of Naturopathic Medicine from the Southern College of Naturopathic Medicine. He is a Master Herbalist with degrees from many institutes, a member of the American Naturopathic Medical Association, as well as being a Board Certified Naturopath by the Board of Examiners of the American Naturopathic Medical Certification and Accreditation Board. Dr. Morse is also an Honorary Member of Associacao Profissional dos Especialistas da Medicina Tradicional (Portugal). He was given an Honorary Degree from the Medical Association of Portugal for his professional work in Tissue Regeneration. He also holds certificates from Iridologists International and was awarded the "Certificate of Excellence" in Iridology, Nutrition, and Wholistic Healing, personally presented to him by the late Dr. Bernard Jensen.
Dr. Morse’s website:
https://www.drmorsesherbalhealthclub.com
Dr. Morse’s Herbal Health Club is free to join and gives you access to a large amount of free information, as well as the ability to order very high quality herbal formulas.
You can also schedule a consultation with the clinic if you feel you need assistance with determining the best protocol for your particular health issues.
Dr. Morse’s YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/robertmorsend
To ask questions for Dr. Morse’s YouTube videos:
[email protected]
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