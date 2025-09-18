ALERT: This may Be Your Last Chance To Get Silver - before it becomes unobtainium

Here is the link to connect with Elliot’s team:





https://kepm.com/grow





I finally got to interview Kirk Elliot of KEPM. Kirk explains why silver is massively undervalued. Spoiler alert: I didn’t connect the dots with the US Military, but Kirk lays it out in an easy to understand way.





There are many reasons why silver is an amazing part of your preps for what we are in, and going into.





the collusion with the bankers and the US Military to keep silver prices low since the 1950’s





during stock market crashes, how do precious metals prices respond?





the effect of interest rates on the price of metals





what happensen the price of silver and gold gets into unchartered territory ( and we are almost there!)





the latest surprise buyer of silver and why it’s monumental





what you can do it you have an IRA and want to get out of stocks and into silver (no! don’t buy an ETF)





Kirk’s price predictions of silver and gold and his timeline.





For all the changes we have coming at us, you can cut out financial worries by buying silver. Even small amounts can make a huge difference in your life.