Sparkie Fire Starter Review

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
I show how to use the Sparkie Fire Starter from UST Gear to start my fire pit for an evening by the fire. This is a great little tool to be able to start many fires easily. I highly recommend this product to carry with you on any camping or survival trips.
*No cats were harmed during the filming of this video
👍Please subscribe to the channel
👍Please leave a like and comment about your favorite fire starting tools
Join the Facebook Page and Group to share your "Liberty Thoughts"
✔Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/libertythoughts76
✔Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/315832226252433/