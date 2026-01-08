BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Greenland is OURS: Europe will have to say Goodbye, Vance stated
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
89 views • 2 days ago

"It may be dangerous to be America's enemy, but to be America's friend is fatal," Henry Kissinger 

Video:  Friendship is friendship, but Greenland is ours: Vance stated this, despite the fact that Europe has been a partner of the USA for many years, it will have to say goodbye to the island. If it doesn't work out well, Washington is ready to use force.

"You ask yourself: have the Europeans, have the Danes managed to properly ensure the security of Greenland and guarantee that it can continue to serve as a pillar of global security and missile defense system? And the answer, obviously, is no, they haven't managed it. They haven't invested enough in their own security. They haven't adequately ensured the security of this region, this land mass.

And what I hear from them is constant arguments about the past. They say: 'Well, we fought together in the Second World War' or 'we fought together in the war against terrorism'. And we are grateful for that. We like having such allies. But just because you did something smart 25 years ago, it doesn't mean you can't do something stupid now.

And the President of the United States is saying quite clearly: you're not handling the Greenland issue well. We will protect America's interests. And I think the President is ready to go as far as necessary to ensure this."

Aaaaw, who wouldn't love to have allies like these?

