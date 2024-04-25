Transformers

As a born-again believer, you must continue to walk in the doctrines of Christ or you will be open to dangerous doctrinal error. Pastor Dean warns against the wolves in sheep's clothing and their seducing spirits. These people are not playing around; they will lead you to dismiss scripture and worship other gods.

"He that hath my commandments, and keepeth them, he it is that loveth me: and he that loveth me shall be loved of my Father, and I will love him, and will manifest myself to him." John 14:21