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Feb 6th - Russia Ready to Invade Ukraine, U.S. Spy Planes Off Cuba, #CommieRats Coming After Guns
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104 views • February 07, 2022
Russia has reached 70% of the forces needed to invade Ukraine, Commie Joe Biden, who has been compromised because of Hunter’s Ukraine / Burma dealings, is giving Ukraine weapons and ammo, US Surveillance planes have been doing reconnaissance in the Caribbean Sea between Cuba and Venezuela, Canadian Government proudly admits to requesting GoFundMe withhold donations to Trucker Convoy and is asking other sites to follow, and Democrats are quietly working once again to ban firearms.
We’ll talk about it all coming up on tonight’s show!
Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw
BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1
Freedom.Fan - https://www.freedom.fan/business/detail/PatriotNation
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patriotnationlive
We’ll talk about it all coming up on tonight’s show!
Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw
BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1
Freedom.Fan - https://www.freedom.fan/business/detail/PatriotNation
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patriotnationlive
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