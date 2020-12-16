“THIS IS THE GREATEST HOAX EVER PERPETRATED ON AN UNSUSPECTING PUBLIC” DR. ROGER HODKINSON (DELETED)

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The Community and Public Services Committee on the Council Chambers in Edmonton, Alberta Canada got a surprise caller on Nov. 13, 2020. Dr. Roger Hodkinson voiced his thoughts on COVID-19, masks, and lockdowns. Dr. Hodkinson is Chairman of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons committee in Ottawa, CEO of a large medical laboratory in Edmonton, Alberta and Chairman of a Medical Biotechnology company in North Carolina. This video was deleted by YouTube.
https://electroverse.net/dr-roger-hodkinson-on-covid-hoax/
Video is from an excellent channel: DrsViewsOnVaccines
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M8z0stuLk7jQ/