Protecting Your Kids From Propaganda. Set And Forget Futures Trading, Order Queue Update

Set and forget trading using supply and demand is about so much more than making money -- it's about your independence from the system. But it's also about your family's independence, for generations. In addition to protecting your family financially, historical circumstances are making it necessary to start thinking about protecting your descendants from the dependence-inducing propaganda being pumped out of the popular culture. For a fuller discussion, check out today's video!



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Disclaimer: For educational purposes only. Nothing in this video should be taken as advice for what to do with your money; only you can make that kind of decision for yourself. We are not financial advisers, anything commented on should not be interpreted as investment advice.



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