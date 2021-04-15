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ThePatriotNurse:Covid Vaccines Suspended for Safety Concerns: We Told Ya So!
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511 views • April 15, 2021
Posted 15April2021:Whuda thunk it? Vaccines that are rushed through without any long term studies start showing problems. Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer, AstraZeneca Vaccines, How many people will be injured, killed, sterile, or have severe birth defects in the coming months, years or decades?
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
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