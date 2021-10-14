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10.14.21 - Patriot Streetfighter Economic Update w/ Dr Kirk Elliott, PhD Private Advisors
The Patriot Streetfighter
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120 views • October 15, 2021
Scott McKay and Dr. Kirk Elliott discuss the impending economic disruptions.

Current Youtube Channel Patriot Streetfighter 26 in YT jail till 8/23/21
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP6vnh7zCnAv6qRpiTtgT2w

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Scott McKay is the host/creator of "The Tipping Point" on Revolution.Radio in Studio B on Monday's @ 8-10pm EST. He is also the creator of the Patriot Streetfighter podcast where the very first episode explaining the military operation behind the 2020 Presidential Election put him into YT censoring stardom as it went viral worldwide.

The Patriot Streetfighter warfare platform is taking shape. Check out https://scottmckay.us. We will be adding an email list so all will get notifications to upcoming online events. More coming soon.

Donate to the Patriot Steetfighter Mission & Upcoming National Tour @ ScottMcKay.us OR https://bit.ly/patriotsriseup

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