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Kristi Noem: How the GOP failed the nation
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41 views • January 28, 2021
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem comments on ways in which members of the Republican party 'failed' the country, her efforts in protecting certain rights in her own state, the hypocrisy of other lawmakers throughout the country, whether or not she has plans for higher office, and a fun fact about the geography of her state.
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