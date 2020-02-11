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Canada is now entering the Twilight Zone
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65 views • February 11, 2020
I created this vid couple weeks before the last so called election before I found out our parliamentary system is unlawful. The defecto government does not have the right to govern us. There is no constitution nor confederation papers. This is what the Corporation of Canada doesn't want you to know. They pointed themselves through the BNA Act. Indian Act. and Westminster Act. All the political parties are all serving the globalist cabal elitists.
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