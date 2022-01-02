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167) Nanotecnologia de Controlo Remoto Biológico
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23 views • January 02, 2022
Créditos para o Canal Flúrciomast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/flurciomast/ | Tecnologias para controlo remoto - Janeiro 02, 2022: https://www.bitchute.com/video/O0ZhLNSxjnci/
152) Rede Telecom Intracorporal - parasitismo tecnológico: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/9c97487b-a1a4-4c5a-8225-959072e919ee?index=57
IMAGENS DAS PROVAS
MICRO-ROUTER EN MUESTRA DE PFIZER TRAS EVAPORACIÓN DE LA MUESTRA: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/MICRO-ROUTERENMUESTRADEPFIZERTRASEVAPORACI%C3%93NDELAMUESTRA:6
MÁS IMÁGENES DE PATRONES ARTIFICIALES Y MICROTECNOLOGÍA EN LA VACUNA PFIZER: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/M%C3%81SIM%C3%81GENESDEPATRONESARTIFICIALESYMICROTECNOLOG%C3%8DAENLAVACUNAPFIZER:4
Complex Microtechnology in Pfizer vaccine vial: https://rumble.com/vru62d-complex-microtechnology-in-pfizer-vaccine-vial.html
PROJECTO 2045 - https://medium.com/futuro-exponencial/organiza%C3%A7%C3%A3o-russa-planeja-tornar-humanos-imortais-at%C3%A9-2045-10696f34a94a
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
152) Rede Telecom Intracorporal - parasitismo tecnológico: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/9c97487b-a1a4-4c5a-8225-959072e919ee?index=57
IMAGENS DAS PROVAS
MICRO-ROUTER EN MUESTRA DE PFIZER TRAS EVAPORACIÓN DE LA MUESTRA: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/MICRO-ROUTERENMUESTRADEPFIZERTRASEVAPORACI%C3%93NDELAMUESTRA:6
MÁS IMÁGENES DE PATRONES ARTIFICIALES Y MICROTECNOLOGÍA EN LA VACUNA PFIZER: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/M%C3%81SIM%C3%81GENESDEPATRONESARTIFICIALESYMICROTECNOLOG%C3%8DAENLAVACUNAPFIZER:4
Complex Microtechnology in Pfizer vaccine vial: https://rumble.com/vru62d-complex-microtechnology-in-pfizer-vaccine-vial.html
PROJECTO 2045 - https://medium.com/futuro-exponencial/organiza%C3%A7%C3%A3o-russa-planeja-tornar-humanos-imortais-at%C3%A9-2045-10696f34a94a
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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