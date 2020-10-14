© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVID-19 test (RT-PCR) has 60% false positives - The corona test is useless - Tanzanian President
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
35 views • October 14, 2020
Dr Shiva Corona, Dr Shiva Ayyadurai.
Dear Fellow TRUTH-seekers, please DOWNLOAD and re-upload this video in YouTube, BitChute, Vimeo, elsewhere, to spread TRUTH, FREEDOM, HEALTH.
Reason: YouTube has deleted 7 of Dr SHIVA Ayyadurai's , Dr Dan Erickson, Bill Gates-related videos in this channel (Stillness Speaks). This channel has also been shadow-banned by YouTube for users in U.S.A.
Dear Fellow TRUTH-seekers, please DOWNLOAD and re-upload this video in YouTube, BitChute, Vimeo, elsewhere, to spread TRUTH, FREEDOM, HEALTH.
Reason: YouTube has deleted 7 of Dr SHIVA Ayyadurai's , Dr Dan Erickson, Bill Gates-related videos in this channel (Stillness Speaks). This channel has also been shadow-banned by YouTube for users in U.S.A.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.