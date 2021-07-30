Rep. Matt Gaetz: Implies the Government was Behind the J6 False Flag

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Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) took to the House floor (without a mask) and implied that our own government was behind the Jan. 6 false flag attacks on the US Capitol.
Rep. Matt Gaetz: “…the 14,000 hours of tape could also show us who was animating that violence. Whether they were connected in any way, directed any way – by federal agencies. It raises great suspicion that we are unable to get access to this information as members of Congress.”
Of course, Matt Gaetz is on to something.
Video released by Bobby Powell showed violent hoodlums in all black smashing windows, damaging the US Capitol — but Wray FBI refuses to look for them.