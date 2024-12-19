Afghanistan: the Shadow of the Great Game

This year the RYBAR team went to Afghanistan to investigate the crimes of the British contingent during the occupation of the country. We met with high-ranking members of Taliban movement, traveled from Kabul to Kandahar and Helmand, and searched.

We searched for eyewitnesses, burned poppy fields, and forward British bases. And we found them.

Watch our investigative film on the crimes of the United Kingdom in Afghanistan.

