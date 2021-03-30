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Trump's ex-Chief of Staff goes off on the 'real' Dr. Fauci
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261 views • March 30, 2021
The doctor is in, and Mark Meadows sounds off on him: The former Chief of Staff within the Trump administration describes what it was like working with 'the real' Dr. Anthony Fauci, and why the Fauci seen on news programs is not the same Fauci he saw behind closed doors. - via Greg Kelly Reports, weekdays at 7PM ET on Newsmax TV
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