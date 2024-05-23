Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NOT JUST ANUDDAH SHOAH 🎭 GOYIMZES
channel image
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
524 Subscribers
50 views
Published 16 hours ago

HOLY SH*T


Former director of the FBI James Comey panics that Donald Trump would go after the DOJ and FBI if he gets elected, begs people to vote for Biden:


"He's coming for them.. don't care how you feel about Joe Biden, you must vote for him.."


Their desperation is showing.


Source: https://x.com/TaraBull808/status/1793360759357137057


Thumbnail: https://medium.com/@frank.bailey.jr/day-27-its-showtime-9344b8aa959e


AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://gifer.com/en/2cpd


You must realize that this isn't an interview; this is a performance 🎭


In some parallel existence, Comey believes he's a 'crusader'...but we all know that's utter bunkum [hat tip to MM 🎩]


You protect scumbags, pal - nothing more than that 💯

Keywords
panicjames comeyperformancepresident donald john trumpprojectionhomosexual banking mafiamulti pronged attackbad theatrerunning interference

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket