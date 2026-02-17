🎵Jose Feliciano - Light My Fire

Acoustic Latin Soul, 1960s Bossa Nova Fusion, Soulful Male Vocals, Nylon-string Jazz Guitar, Percussive Guitar Tapping, Flute, Congas, Upbeat, Passionate Ad-libs

[Intro]

(Fast, intricate nylon-string guitar solo, percussive taps)

(Soulful vocalizing) "Yeah... un-dos-tres... listen now..."



[Verse 1]

You know that it would be untrue

(Jazzy guitar stabs)

You know that I would be a liar

If I was to say to you, yeah

Girl, we couldn't get much higher! (Whoa-oh-oh!)



[Build]

Oh, the time for hesitation's through

There's no time to wallow in the mire

Darling, we could only lose

And our love become a funeral pyre (Don't you know it, baby?)



[Chorus]

Come on baby, light my fire

(Background: Light my fire...)

On the Midnight Special

Come on honey, light my fire

Try to set the night on fire!



[Chorus - Upbeat]

Come on baby, light my fire

Oh mama! (¡Eso!)

Come on honey, light my fire

Try to set the night on fire, yeah...



[Bridge - Call & Response]

Come on baby, light, light my fire, yeah

(Background: You know that it would be untrue)

Come on baby, light my fire, don’t you do it sorry

(Background: You know that I would be a liar)



Light my fire, light my fire, light my fire!

(Background: If I was to say to you, yeah)

Come on baby now, I need you right now...

(Background: Girl, we couldn’t get much higher)



[Final Chorus]

Come on baby, light my fire

Come on honey, light my fire

Try to set the night on fire, yeah



Come on girl, won’t you light my fire, baby

I want you to light my fire, whoa!

You better light, light, light, light, light, light, light, light my fire!



[Outro]

(Guitar flourish)

Come on baby, I want you to light my fire, yeah

On the Midnight Special

For lighting my fire, hey!

(Spoken: "Gracias... thank you.")

[End]

