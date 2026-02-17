🎵Jose Feliciano - Light My Fire

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Acoustic Latin Soul, 1960s Bossa Nova Fusion, Soulful Male Vocals, Nylon-string Jazz Guitar, Percussive Guitar Tapping, Flute, Congas, Upbeat, Passionate Ad-libs
[Intro]
(Fast, intricate nylon-string guitar solo, percussive taps)
(Soulful vocalizing) "Yeah... un-dos-tres... listen now..."
[Verse 1]
You know that it would be untrue
(Jazzy guitar stabs)
You know that I would be a liar
If I was to say to you, yeah
Girl, we couldn't get much higher! (Whoa-oh-oh!)
[Build]
Oh, the time for hesitation's through
There's no time to wallow in the mire
Darling, we could only lose
And our love become a funeral pyre (Don't you know it, baby?)
[Chorus]
Come on baby, light my fire
(Background: Light my fire...)
On the Midnight Special
Come on honey, light my fire
Try to set the night on fire!
[Chorus - Upbeat]
Come on baby, light my fire
Oh mama! (¡Eso!)
Come on honey, light my fire
Try to set the night on fire, yeah...
[Bridge - Call & Response]
Come on baby, light, light my fire, yeah
(Background: You know that it would be untrue)
Come on baby, light my fire, don’t you do it sorry
(Background: You know that I would be a liar)
Light my fire, light my fire, light my fire!
(Background: If I was to say to you, yeah)
Come on baby now, I need you right now...
(Background: Girl, we couldn’t get much higher)
[Final Chorus]
Come on baby, light my fire
Come on honey, light my fire
Try to set the night on fire, yeah
Come on girl, won’t you light my fire, baby
I want you to light my fire, whoa!
You better light, light, light, light, light, light, light, light my fire!
[Outro]
(Guitar flourish)
Come on baby, I want you to light my fire, yeah
On the Midnight Special
For lighting my fire, hey!
(Spoken: "Gracias... thank you.")
[End]