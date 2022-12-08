Ancient Apocalypse: Did Graham Hancock Rediscover Bible Truths?

Dr. Taylor Marshall





Dec 8, 2022

I recently watched the Ancient Apocalypse documentary Netflix series and I'll share my thoughts on it from a Christian point of view. Did Graham Hancock's new series shed new light on old biblical truths? Or is it just another pseudohistory-filled conspiracy theory? Tune in to find out!





