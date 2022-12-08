Create New Account
Ancient Apocalypse: Did Graham Hancock Rediscover Bible Truths?
High Hopes
Published 20 hours ago |
Dr. Taylor Marshall


Dec 8, 2022

I recently watched the Ancient Apocalypse documentary Netflix series and I'll share my thoughts on it from a Christian point of view. Did Graham Hancock's new series shed new light on old biblical truths? Or is it just another pseudohistory-filled conspiracy theory? Tune in to find out!


Dr. Taylor Marshall's book: Ant!christ and Apocalypse: https://www.amazon.com/dp/099965862X

Dr. Taylor Marshall's book: Infiltration: The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: https://amzn.to/35fGp6k


Take Dr. Taylor Marshall’s online Catholic courses by signing up as a student at newsaintthomas.com


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iQkK35CS96c


christianreligioncatholicreviewgraham hancockbible truthsdr taylor marshallancient apocalypsepseudohistory

