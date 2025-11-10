BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
WHAT IS MAMDANI’S AGENDA WITH TOM LUONGO & ALEX KRAINER
CryptoRich
CryptoRich
23 followers
263 views • 21 hours ago

⇨ SUBSCRIBE HERE: https://bit.ly/youtubecryptorichpolitics


WHAT IS MAMDANI’S AGENDA? WITH TOM LUONGO & ALEX KRAINER

PART 1 OF 3


PART 1 HERE - • WHAT IS MAMDANI’S AGENDA? WITH TOM LUONGO...

PART 2 HERE - • TRUMP VERSUS MADURO! WITH TOM LUONGO & AL...

PART 3 HERE - • EUROPEANS WANT NUCLEAR WAR! WITH TOM LUONG...


Tom's Accounts

------------------------------------------

https://tomluongo.me

https://x.com/TFL1728

-------------------------------------------


Alex's Accounts

---------------------------------------------------

https://bit.ly/cryptorichalexk

https://x.com/NakedHedgie

----------------------------------------------------


Keywords
crypto richcrypto rich btczohran mamdaninyc election 2025mamdani nyc politicssoros dnc connectionsglobalist agenda nycnyc local politics analysisus congressional influencetom luongo podcastalex krainer podcastmamdani agenda exposednew york city future prospectsdnc donor networksoros funding influencecrypto investors politicsmoney meets governancefinancial power in governanceglobalist influence in uspolitician soros connectionnyc socialist agendacrypto rich viewer insightpolitical root causesglobal power networks revealedus politics and crypto
