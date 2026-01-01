Attention Humanity: God has Returned as the Spirit of Truth! The Book of the True Life Lesson 1.

Correspondingly, God, our Spiritual Father provides Teachings that correct, clarify and remind us of his Arcanum.





Twelve volumes of 366 Lessons Communicated in Mexico from 1866 through 1950 by Divine Inspiration through God's servants that he called spokespersons or "bearers of the Voice" and "golden pens".





"Understand that this is being Told to you by the one who at that time gave you his Blood and his Life, Loving and Forgiving the many that judged him, sentenced him and put him to death.

But the Truth that is Life, that is Love, is immortal and here it is new among you, by Communicating my Spirit through human understanding. My Word of this time comes to repeat to you that Lesson of "Love one another, just as the Master Loves his disciples". I also come to explain it, so that all mystery is clarified and that Book that I bequeathed to you, then later men hid and closed, I now let it be opened again before you.

Many veils will be torn down. My Word is a Sword of Light that destroys darkness.

Hidden Lessons will come to light and unknown Teachings will be Revealed to you. Many mysteries will dissipate, but you will not find these Revelations in the books of the world, but in this Word you shall.

All those who truly want to be children of light, respectfully penetrate to the depths of my Word and there they will see their Master waiting to Teach them."

-God

Book of the True Life, Lesson 1, Verses 24-28





Enjoy listening to our Heavenly Father's Teaching No. 1 of 366:





The New Revelations:

https://www.TheThirdTestament.org

which is a compendium of

https://www.TheBookoftheTrueLife.org





Love, -James