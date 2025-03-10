🚢 Collision in the North Sea: US oil tanker & Portuguese cargo ship crash

🚢 Collision in the North Sea — US oil tanker and Portuguese cargo ship crash

US-registered oil tanker the Stena Immaculate has collided with the Portuguese-flagged container ship Solong, according to the coastguard.

Rescue teams are on-site, assessing the situation.

A series of explosions have occurred on board a tanker after a collision off the coast of Britain. An emergency operation is underway to extinguish the fire, vessel owners Crowley has said.

Footage from social media.