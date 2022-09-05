CasTrudeau tells Canadians that we must get 80-90% of the population up to date on vaccines in order for less restrictions and rules this winter.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
CasTrudeau tells Canadians in a recent press conference in Winnipeg that we must get 80-90% of the population up to date on vaccines in order to see much less restrictions and rules this winter.
I used to think Tony Blair had the world's most punchable face, this guy is catching up fast. That smug, insincere lying through his teeth grin, of his. He's a cunt!
Source @Sergeant News Network