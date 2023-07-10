Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Michael Yon discusses the Weaponized Invasion, and the Death Jab - remember the movie the Deer Hunter with the Russian Roulette scene ? Think about the Death Jab- Part B
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
165 Subscribers
94 views
Published 20 hours ago

You can see Michael is all over this. What a great Patriot.

By the way, the weather here in Medellin Colombia is so nice at this time of year. Come on down for a visit:  www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com

Keywords
warnowcrisis

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket