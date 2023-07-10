Michael Yon discusses the Weaponized Invasion, and the Death Jab - remember the movie the Deer Hunter with the Russian Roulette scene ? Think about the Death Jab- Part B

You can see Michael is all over this. What a great Patriot.
By the way, the weather here in Medellin Colombia is so nice at this time of year. Come on down for a visit: www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.