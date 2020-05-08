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2 Incredible Bible Prophecies!
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10 views • May 08, 2020
You may doubt the authority of the Bible when it comes to predicting the future, but there are two real Bible prophecies which might change your mind, or maybe even strengthen your faith. Many false prophets and fake predictions have frustrated people because the claims seem so twisted and exaggerated. But this video may help you to see things from a new perspective. True Bible prophecy will fit into the bigger picture, and direct our attention back to Jesus, the source of all truth. To read more about understanding the spirit of prophecy, click here: https://goo.gl/l3cgMG Join in forum discussions on this topic and more by clicking here http://goo.gl/Y6HiE1 Our email address can be found on the 'About' section of this channel.
*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
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*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
*** CREDITS Video: https://vimeo.com/172117591 MicroBlink Product Overview https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wqtxw... Cardless Mobile ATM Cash Withdrawal in 10 seconds Pictures: japan-earthquake-tsunami (unchanged) https://www.flickr.com/photos/ophelia... Newsreaders (unchanged) https://www.flickr.com/photos/rubygoe... Music: Title: Angels Artist: William Cushman http://www.bytemusic.es/artista/Willi... Title: Interlude - In Anxious Shadows Artist: Kai Engel http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Kai... Sounds: eerie sound glass pad 01.wav https://www.freesound.org #EndTimeSurvivors #BibleProphecy #EndTimes #Jesus #MarkOfTheBeast #666 #VoicesInTheWilderness
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