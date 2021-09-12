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Lies, rhetoric, and reason: 9/11 Anniversary - Biden Build Back Better + SeaQuest + Picard + LOR
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33 views • September 12, 2021
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Lies, rhetoric, and reason- 9/11 Anniversary + Biden Build Back Better
SeaQuest DSV 2.06 twists up a Garden of Eden RESET
Star Trek Picard Season 2 premieres 2/2022: "The only way we can heal our future is to go back and repair the past."
"Fellowship of the Rings" time-space ritual
Our time-binding utility was just updated with Code 666 entries.
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Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
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Lies, rhetoric, and reason- 9/11 Anniversary + Biden Build Back Better
SeaQuest DSV 2.06 twists up a Garden of Eden RESET
Star Trek Picard Season 2 premieres 2/2022: "The only way we can heal our future is to go back and repair the past."
"Fellowship of the Rings" time-space ritual
Our time-binding utility was just updated with Code 666 entries.
https://theopenscroll.com/time-binding-reveals.html#calc
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
Subscribe to The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
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