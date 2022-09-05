Reawaken America New York Rochester: Resistance Chicks & Leigh Valentine

Audio is disturbed! HOW TO LOOK 5-10 YEARS YOUNGER WITH VALENTINE BEAUTY PRODUCTS!At Leigh Valentines beauty products, we pride ourselves in pharmaceutical-grade, botanicals, and antioxidants that will lift, tighten, and tone your skin… over 40 MILLION WOMEN CAN’T BE WRONG!

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Our company is anti-aging health and beauty company that helps men and women, both, look and feel younger. Leigh first appeared on QVC in 2001 and was seen on the channel for the next 12 years with more than 500 live shows.

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