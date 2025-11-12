Come to the Table: Dr. Jordan Rubin on the Biblio Diet, Healing Leaves, and God’s Plan for Health-Part 2

Dr. Jordan Rubin joins Dr. Kimberley Warrick to reveal biblical secrets to health—from A2 dairy to healing leaves—in this inspiring Come to the Table episode.

Chapters

00:00– Introduction

Dr. Kimberley Warrick welcomes Dr. Jordan Rubin back for Part II of their conversation on biblical health and the Biblio Diet.

02:15– Discovering A2 Milk

Dr. Warrick shares her 20-year dairy intolerance and how A2 yogurt changed everything.

06:00– The Truth About Dairy and Beta Casein

Dr. Rubin explains A1 vs. A2 dairy, “the devil in the milk,” and why biblical herds drank A2 milk.

12:45– God’s Design for Dairy and Bread

Why the Promised Land was “flowing with milk and honey” and how Yeshua is the Bread of Life.

18:10– The Biblio Diet and Clean vs. Unclean Foods

Dr. Rubin challenges modern diet fads and defends Torah-based dietary instructions.

25:45– Healing Leaves: Revelation from Ezekiel and Revelation

Dr. Rubin shares the story behind discovering fruit-tree leaves as God’s cure for disease.

37:30– Planting 600,000 Fruit Trees

How his farms are cultivating leaves for healing teas inspired by Scripture.

43:20– Healing for Animals Too

How livestock benefit from eating leaves instead of chemical dewormers.

47:40– Salt Your Water and Restore Minerals

The biblical and scientific case for salting filtered water daily.

53:00– Bread, Ancient Grains, and Biblical Spices

Why einkorn flour and sourdough bread align with God’s design for health.

57:30– Living Testimonies and Closing Thoughts

Dr. Rubin calls believers to be a “healthy, whole, and healed bride.”

1:00:30– Closing Blessing

Dr. Kimberley Warrick closes with a reminder: “The King is coming—keep your oil lamps full.”

Join Dr. Kimberley Warrick on Come to the Table as she welcomes Dr. Jordan Rubin, author of The Biblio Diet, for a powerful discussion on God’s original plan for our health. Discover how Scripture reveals the secrets to wellness—through A2 dairy, ancient grains, olive oil, and even “healing leaves” from the trees of life mentioned in Ezekiel and Revelation.

From regenerative farming to practical daily steps like salting your water and eating by the Book, this episode will inspire you to return to the Creator’s design for nourishment and healing.