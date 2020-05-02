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Testimony of Russian ex-Military Intelligence Officer on Coronavirus Depopulation Agenda
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389 views • May 02, 2020
The Coronavirus Agenda is exposed in this revealing interview with an ex-Russian military intelligence officer. The interview shows this was recorded on March 25th, 2020. Vladimir Kvachkov (Russia) is a Colonel of the GRU (Military Intelligence Officer), a public figure, with a PhD in military science and leading researcher for the Centre for Defence and Strategic Studies of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
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