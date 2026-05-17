The Screaming Soldier of Fort Benning

Every night at 2:00 AM, the screaming starts inside the old Fort Benning barracks… 👀





Some soldiers heard boots in empty hallways.

Others heard a voice whisper:

“I’m fine.”





But the truth behind the haunting is far darker than anyone expected.





🎧 Watch this clip, then listen to the full episode in the link description if you dare.





https://open.spotify.com/episode/5ujRYk3at4QuRkKSSzPv5Q?si=c9d4f61a7fa14673





#FortBenning #GhostStory #MilitaryHorror #ScaryStories #Paranormal



