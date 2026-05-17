The Screaming Soldier of Fort Benning

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Every night at 2:00 AM, the screaming starts inside the old Fort Benning barracks… 👀
Some soldiers heard boots in empty hallways.
Others heard a voice whisper:
“I’m fine.”
But the truth behind the haunting is far darker than anyone expected.
🎧 Watch this clip, then listen to the full episode in the link description if you dare.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/5ujRYk3at4QuRkKSSzPv5Q?si=c9d4f61a7fa14673
#FortBenning #GhostStory #MilitaryHorror #ScaryStories #Paranormal
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