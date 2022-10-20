CHP Talks: David Cooke—Trudeau’s MAiD Service

October 20, 2022: My guest this week is David Cooke, Campaigns Manager for Campaign Life Coalition. He is the author of a new book, Trudeau’s MAiD Service: A Euthanasia Program for Canada. We discuss how Canada went—in a few short years—from protecting, by law, every Canadian, regardless of physical condition, from being killed by another human being. We discuss the ongoing efforts to expand assisted suicide to include the mentally ill, the depressed and even infants and children. We talk about the financial aspect as well.
Trudeau’s Maid Service is a small book (34 pages) but packed with information and insights. It can be ordered from:
https://www.amazon.ca
https://baptisthouse.org (David’s ministry organization)
https://www.campaignlifecoalition.com
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.