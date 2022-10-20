CHP Talks: David Cooke—Trudeau’s MAiD Service

October 20, 2022: My guest this week is David Cooke, Campaigns Manager for Campaign Life Coalition. He is the author of a new book, Trudeau’s MAiD Service: A Euthanasia Program for Canada. We discuss how Canada went—in a few short years—from protecting, by law, every Canadian, regardless of physical condition, from being killed by another human being. We discuss the ongoing efforts to expand assisted suicide to include the mentally ill, the depressed and even infants and children. We talk about the financial aspect as well.

Trudeau’s Maid Service is a small book (34 pages) but packed with information and insights. It can be ordered from:

https://www.amazon.ca

https://baptisthouse.org (David’s ministry organization)

https://www.campaignlifecoalition.com





Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/