CHP Talks: David Cooke—Trudeau’s MAiD Service
CHP Canada
Published a month ago |

October 20, 2022: My guest this week is David Cooke, Campaigns Manager for Campaign Life Coalition. He is the author of a new book, Trudeau’s MAiD Service: A Euthanasia Program for Canada. We discuss how Canada went—in a few short years—from protecting, by law, every Canadian, regardless of physical condition, from being killed by another human being. We discuss the ongoing efforts to expand assisted suicide to include the mentally ill, the depressed and even infants and children. We talk about the financial aspect as well.

Trudeau’s Maid Service is a small book (34 pages) but packed with information and insights. It can be ordered from:

https://www.amazon.ca

https://baptisthouse.org  (David’s ministry organization)

https://www.campaignlifecoalition.com


