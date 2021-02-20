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Words From The Lord: "THE GATHERING" - "I Turn Your Mourning Into Dancing!" - "Destruction Cometh!" - "Distinguish between the Holy and the Profane"
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70 views • February 20, 2021
Distinguish between the Holy and the Profane
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZhxO5eAFfZY
http://www.umling.com/sitebuildercontent/sitebuilderfiles/propheticwordfebruary192021.pdf
Nonhuman Primate Models of Respiratory Disease: Past ..
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=primates+lung+disease&;t=opera&ia=web&iai=r1-0&page=1&sexp=%7B%22cdrexp%22%3A%22b%22%2C%22prodexp%22%3A%22b%22%2C%22prdsdexp%22%3A%22c%22%2C%22biaexp%22%3A%22b%22%2C%22msvrtexp%22%3A%22b%22%2C%22videxp%22%3A%22a%22%7D
THE GATHERING – Heaven’s Shofar
https://444prophecynews.com/the-gathering-heavens-shofar/
I will turn your mourning into dancing! – Until That Glorious Day
https://444prophecynews.com/i-will-turn-your-mourning-into-dancing-until-that-glorious-day/
Destruction Cometh! – Isaiha Wolf
https://444prophecynews.com/destruction-cometh-isaiha-wolf/
Sharks in Tsumani – Migdalia Costa
https://444prophecynews.com/sharks-in-tsumani-migdalia-costa/
2nd Warning of Tsunami to Hit Waikiki, Hawaii – Sharlene Reimer
https://444prophecynews.com/2nd-warning-of-tsunami-to-hit-waikiki-hawaii-sharlene-reimer/
Jacobs Well Pierces The Firmament: Things That Must Shortly Come To Pass
https://444prophecynews.com/jacobs-well-pierces-the-firmament-things-that-must-shortly-come-to-pass-pollox/
_______________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY AND DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
Peace. Be still and fear not – Krystal Beall
https://444prophecynews.com/peace-be-still-and-fear-not-krystal-beall/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZhxO5eAFfZY
http://www.umling.com/sitebuildercontent/sitebuilderfiles/propheticwordfebruary192021.pdf
Nonhuman Primate Models of Respiratory Disease: Past ..
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=primates+lung+disease&;t=opera&ia=web&iai=r1-0&page=1&sexp=%7B%22cdrexp%22%3A%22b%22%2C%22prodexp%22%3A%22b%22%2C%22prdsdexp%22%3A%22c%22%2C%22biaexp%22%3A%22b%22%2C%22msvrtexp%22%3A%22b%22%2C%22videxp%22%3A%22a%22%7D
THE GATHERING – Heaven’s Shofar
https://444prophecynews.com/the-gathering-heavens-shofar/
I will turn your mourning into dancing! – Until That Glorious Day
https://444prophecynews.com/i-will-turn-your-mourning-into-dancing-until-that-glorious-day/
Destruction Cometh! – Isaiha Wolf
https://444prophecynews.com/destruction-cometh-isaiha-wolf/
Sharks in Tsumani – Migdalia Costa
https://444prophecynews.com/sharks-in-tsumani-migdalia-costa/
2nd Warning of Tsunami to Hit Waikiki, Hawaii – Sharlene Reimer
https://444prophecynews.com/2nd-warning-of-tsunami-to-hit-waikiki-hawaii-sharlene-reimer/
Jacobs Well Pierces The Firmament: Things That Must Shortly Come To Pass
https://444prophecynews.com/jacobs-well-pierces-the-firmament-things-that-must-shortly-come-to-pass-pollox/
_______________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY AND DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
Peace. Be still and fear not – Krystal Beall
https://444prophecynews.com/peace-be-still-and-fear-not-krystal-beall/
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