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Pray for ELON MUSK: Twitter Bought but Battle Not Over (2022)
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83 views • April 27, 2022
DarylLawsonLive.com
Heb 1:8 But unto the Son he saith, Thy throne, O God, is for ever and ever: a sceptre of righteousness is the sceptre of thy kingdom.
Luk_4:13 And when the devil had ended all the temptation, he departed from him for a season.
Luk 4:13 NLT the devil had finished tempting Jesus, he left Him until the next opportunity came.
Mar_14:38 Watch ye and pray, lest ye enter into temptation. The spirit truly is ready, but the flesh is weak.
Luk_22:46 And said unto them, Why sleep ye? rise and pray, lest ye enter into temptation.
Rev_12:11 And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and they loved not their lives unto the death.
Dan_6:10 Now when Daniel knew that the writing was signed, he went into his house; and his windows being open in his chamber toward Jerusalem, he kneeled upon his knees three times a day, and prayed, and gave thanks before his God, as he did aforetime.
Heb 1:8 But unto the Son he saith, Thy throne, O God, is for ever and ever: a sceptre of righteousness is the sceptre of thy kingdom.
Luk_4:13 And when the devil had ended all the temptation, he departed from him for a season.
Luk 4:13 NLT the devil had finished tempting Jesus, he left Him until the next opportunity came.
Mar_14:38 Watch ye and pray, lest ye enter into temptation. The spirit truly is ready, but the flesh is weak.
Luk_22:46 And said unto them, Why sleep ye? rise and pray, lest ye enter into temptation.
Rev_12:11 And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and they loved not their lives unto the death.
Dan_6:10 Now when Daniel knew that the writing was signed, he went into his house; and his windows being open in his chamber toward Jerusalem, he kneeled upon his knees three times a day, and prayed, and gave thanks before his God, as he did aforetime.
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