Prepare Yourself! The American M1 Abrams Super Tanks is coming to Ukraine
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
US Military News


January 29, 2023


In this video, we will discuss the sending of the American Abrams M1 Abrams main battle tank to Ukraine. What are its main characteristics? What is expected of this tank in the Ukrainian army, and what challenges will Abrams face on this unique battlefield?


The era of the Cold War is long behind us, and the Abrams today face greater challenges on the Ukrainian battlefield than the high-penetrating ammunition of Russian tanks and guided anti-tank missiles.


For copyright matters please contact us at: [email protected]


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T6ssO5aI6Wc


current eventsrussiawarukraineamericantankchallengesbattlefieldm1 abramssuper tanks

