Prepare Yourself! The American M1 Abrams Super Tanks is coming to Ukraine

US Military News
January 29, 2023
In this video, we will discuss the sending of the American Abrams M1 Abrams main battle tank to Ukraine. What are its main characteristics? What is expected of this tank in the Ukrainian army, and what challenges will Abrams face on this unique battlefield?
The era of the Cold War is long behind us, and the Abrams today face greater challenges on the Ukrainian battlefield than the high-penetrating ammunition of Russian tanks and guided anti-tank missiles.
Support us:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/usamilitarynews/
SUBSCRIBE OF THIS CHANNEL: http://bit.ly/2ovplYy
For copyright matters please contact us at: [email protected]
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T6ssO5aI6Wc
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.