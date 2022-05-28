Where Are The Real Preachers Today?

In 1879 Charles Haddon Spurgeon gave a message before the Metropolitan Tabernacle Church... of which we so need to hear today from our pulpits. Here is a snippet from that sermon Spurgeon boldly preached…"I fear there are some who preach with the view of amusing men, and as long as people can be gathered in crowds, and their ears can be tickled, and they can retire pleased with what they have heard, the orator is content, and folds his hands, and goes back self-satisfied. But Paul did not lay himself out to please the public and collect the crowd. If he did not save them he felt that it was of no avail to interest them. Unless the truth had pierced their hearts, affected their lives, and made new men of them, Paul would have gone home crying, "Who hath believed our report, and to whom is the arm of the Lord revealed?" Does this remind you of today?